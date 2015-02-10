STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Swedish cable television firm
Com Hem posted on Tuesday underlying fourth-quarter
profits above market expectations and proposed a share
redemption, buy-back programme and a 2015 dividend.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation at Com Hem, which was listed on the Stockholm
bourse in June, rose to 576 million Swedish crowns ($68.95
million) from 540 million a year ago, above a mean forecast of
554 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 8.3536 Swedish crowns)
