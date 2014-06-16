STOCKHOLM, June 16 Shares in Com Hem look set to be priced at 58 crowns each or more ahead of the Swedish cable operator's market debut on Tuesday, bookrunners in the initial public offering said in a message to investors on Monday.

"Orders limited below SEK 58 risk missing," the text message said, adding the offering was several times oversubscribed.

Sources told Reuters on Friday Com Hem had narrowed the price range in the offering to between 55 and 60 crowns per share, from an initial guidance range of 44 to 62 crowns. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)