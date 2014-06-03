STOCKHOLM, June 3 Shares in Swedish cable operator Com Hem was expected to be priced between 44 and 62 crowns per share in their upcoming Stockholm flotation, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said gross proceeds of the offering were seen at 5.67 billion Swedish crowns ($848 million), making it the largest listing in Sweden since telecom operator Telia in 2000. The offering would comprise between 91.4 million and 128.9 million newly issued shares.

The company said in a statement it had granted the joint global coordinators an over-allotment option to buy additional newly issued shares amounting to 10 percent of the number of shares sold in the offering.

Assuming the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the offering would amount to 6.237 billion crowns, valuing the equity of Com Hem at between 10.6 billion and 12.4 billion crowns.

Com Hem, owned by private equity firm BC Partners Ltd , said the first day of trading was expected to be June 17. ($1 = 6.6858 Swedish Kronas)