LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Private-equity group BC
Partners has stumped up more cash for its buyout of Swedish
cable company Com Hem after agreeing to buy the remaining piece
of debt financing the deal from underwriters, a source familiar
with the matter said.
BC Partners has bought the EUR155m Payment-In-Kind bond at
an implied yield of 15.5-16%, the source said. The instrument,
added to the capital structure to reduce cashflow burden
following pushback from senior secured lenders, would have been
a tough sell in currently volatile high yield bond market.
The PIK sale means underwriters on the deal -- Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Nordea,
Morgan Stanley and UBS -- have now cleared all of their exposure
on the SEK13.2bn (USD1.2bn) of debt underwritten in the summer.
The banks declined to comment.
"In the scheme of things, where sponsors have money to put
to work to buy assets, that's not a bad yield in an asset that
they like," said the source.
Banks have been chipping away at unsold leveraged buyout
risk in the last few weeks to try to clear their exposure before
the end of the year.
Com Hem's debt package, split between loans and bonds, was
restructured twice while the loans were sold at a steep
discount.
The underwriters struck a "club" deal with a small group of
investors last month to sell the seven-year SEK3.5bn senior
secured bond, rated B1/B, at a yield of 9.875%. However, the
publicly sold triple-C rated EUR287m subordinated eight-year
bond has struggled in the secondary market.
It is currently bid at 89 and offered at 90, after pricing
at a discount of 94.98 to yield 11.75% earlier this month.
"This should be a positive for the bond because it shows BC
Partners' commitment to the business," the source said.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)