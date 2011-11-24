LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Private-equity group BC Partners has stumped up more cash for its buyout of Swedish cable company Com Hem after agreeing to buy the remaining piece of debt financing the deal from underwriters, a source familiar with the matter said.

BC Partners has bought the EUR155m Payment-In-Kind bond at an implied yield of 15.5-16%, the source said. The instrument, added to the capital structure to reduce cashflow burden following pushback from senior secured lenders, would have been a tough sell in currently volatile high yield bond market.

The PIK sale means underwriters on the deal -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Nordea, Morgan Stanley and UBS -- have now cleared all of their exposure on the SEK13.2bn (USD1.2bn) of debt underwritten in the summer.

The banks declined to comment.

"In the scheme of things, where sponsors have money to put to work to buy assets, that's not a bad yield in an asset that they like," said the source.

Banks have been chipping away at unsold leveraged buyout risk in the last few weeks to try to clear their exposure before the end of the year.

Com Hem's debt package, split between loans and bonds, was restructured twice while the loans were sold at a steep discount.

The underwriters struck a "club" deal with a small group of investors last month to sell the seven-year SEK3.5bn senior secured bond, rated B1/B, at a yield of 9.875%. However, the publicly sold triple-C rated EUR287m subordinated eight-year bond has struggled in the secondary market.

It is currently bid at 89 and offered at 90, after pricing at a discount of 94.98 to yield 11.75% earlier this month.

"This should be a positive for the bond because it shows BC Partners' commitment to the business," the source said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)