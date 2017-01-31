(Adds CEO comment, details)

Jan 31 Swedish cable TV firm Com Hem on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations, repeated forecasts for growth and profit for its Com Hem segment and lowered its 2017 investment forecast by 100 million crowns.

* "We have managed to run the company more efficiently, investments were much lower last year than we had planned for, which means we will have lower investments going forward than we historically thought," chief executive Anders Nilsson told Reuters.

* Says in statement it lowers 2017 capex (investment) guidance for Com Hem segment by SEK 100 mln to SEK 900-1,000 mln leading to SEK 1-1.1 bln for group

* Q4 underlying EBITDA: SEK 696m (595), up 16.9 pct. SEK 618m organic, up 3.8 pct

* Q4 revenue: SEK 1,780m (1,271), up 40.0 pct. SEK 1,333m organic, up 4.9 pct

* Says Boxer integration is proceeding according to plan

* Says proposes a renewed mandate to repurchase up to 10 pct of outstanding shares

* Says because of slow growth in B2B business stemming from low-margin legacy offnet fixed-line telephony, we will initiate reorganization of B2B business

* Says we expect to incur SEK 30 mln in integration costs during 2017 in relation to Phonera

* Says process will run through first half of 2017 and result in increased underlying EBITDA and cash flow due to lower operational costs and investments going forward

* Says we reiterate mid-single digit for mid-term (the next few years) annual growth in revenue and underlying EBITDA for Com Hem segment

* Com hem holding ab says including Boxer, group expects revenue growth of 25-30 pct in 2017

* Reuters poll: Com Hem q4 adjusted EBITDA was seen at SEK 694 million

* Com hem holding ab says for 2017, we will also incur some sek 50m in capex for integration of boxer

* Consumer churn (share of clients leaving the company) was 13.1 pct in the quarter, an increase of 0.4 percentage points compared to Q3 as a result of an adjustment of low-ARPU DTV customers who are no longer eligible for the service

* Says the underlying trend remains the same and churn would have been similar to Q3 excluding the adjustment. We continue to expect churn to come down marginally over time

* The Board is proposing to the AGM an increase of the cash dividend from SEK 1.50 per share to SEK 4.00 per share to be paid out semi-annually