CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's largest bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), will distribute on April 2 a dividend of 1.2 Egyptian pounds ($0.16) a share on its 2014 earnings, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The bank last month reported net profits of 3.74 billion pounds in the year to December, up 24 percent from the previous year. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Mark Potter)