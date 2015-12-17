DUBAI Dec 17 Shares in Egypt's Commercial
International Bank (CIB) and Orascom Telecom
rose on Thursday after the communications firm made an offer for
the lender's CI Capital subsidiary.
CIB, Egypt's largest listed company, rose 3 percent to trim
its 2015 losses to 11 percent.
Orascom Telecom climbed 7.4 percent, rising for a third day
since Monday's two-year low.
CIB on Thursday said it had received a 1 billion Egyptian
pound ($127.71 million) offer from Orascom Telecom to buy 100
percent of its investment banking subsidiary CI Capital.
CIB said in a statement on the stock exchange website that
its board would discuss the offer from Orascom Telecom and
Technology at a meeting on Thursday.
Egypt's stock index rose 2.1 percent to 6,623
points.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)