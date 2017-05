CAIRO Feb 10 Egypt's largest bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), on Tuesday reported a 36 percent rise in fourth quarter net profits compared to the same period last year.

Fourth quarter net profit was 1.03 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 757 million pounds in the previous year's fourth quarter, it said.

Full-year profit rose 24 percent year-on-year to 3.74 billion pounds. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)