CAIRO Nov 12 Egypt's biggest listed bank Commercial International Bank posted a 5.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, the bank said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

It said net profit stood at 972.086 million Egyptian pounds ($135.96 million), compared to 920.402 million pounds for the same period a year earlier.

(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)