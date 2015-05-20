FRANKFURT May 20 Germany's GEA agreed to buy Comas, an Italian maker of industrial processing equipment for the cake and pastry industry, as part of its move to focus more on the food and beverage sectors.

The German food processing equipment maker did not disclose in its statement on Wednesday how much it was paying for Comas, which is based in the northern Italian town of Torrebelvicino and generated 2014 revenues of about 50 million euros ($55.5 million).

It said Comas's profitability was above GEA group average.

