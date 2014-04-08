April 8 (Reuters) -
* Comcast reiterates it is willing to divest 3
million video subscribers as part of merger
* Comcast says deal does not raise any legitimate
monopsony concerns
* Comcast says combined company's share of
national broadband subscribers ranges from 20 percent to less
than 40 percent
* Comcast submits 'public interest' filing to the
federal communications commission on merger
* Comcast says "there is no plausible basis" that
it will harm competition in any market for peering and transit
services
