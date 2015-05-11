(Adds details on Cavanagh and Carlyle, analyst comment, share
movement)
By Greg Roumeliotis
May 11 Comcast Corp on Monday named
Carlyle Group LP Co-President Michael Cavanagh as chief
financial officer, bringing on a prominent dealmaker after its
failed attempt to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc.
The appointment, which takes effect in early summer, is a
blow to Carlyle. The private equity firm had hired Cavanagh just
last year from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he was seen a
potential successor to Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.
Cavanagh, 49, replaces Michael Angelakis, who Comcast said
in March would head its investment arm scheduled to start
operations in 2015 or early 2016 with up to $4.1 billion to
invest in growth-oriented companies.
Glenn Youngkin, Cavanagh's fellow co-president and co-chief
operating officer at Carlyle, will assume sole responsibility of
these roles. Carlyle has no immediate plans to replace Cavanagh,
according to a person briefed on the matter and not authorized
to discuss it publicly.
Cavanagh is the second top executive to leave Carlyle in as
many years. Last year, CFO Adena Friedman returned to NASDAQ OMX
Group Inc after three years at Carlyle to become the
market exchange operator's president.
"We see Cavanagh's departure highlighting the cultural risk
at Carlyle," JPMorgan equity analysts wrote in a note. "Our
expectation was that Cavanagh would bring big-company management
to Carlyle, which is growing into a big company."
Carlyle is run by its founders, David Rubenstein, William
Conway and Daniel D'Aniello.
Before joining Carlyle, Cavanagh was co-head of JPMorgan's
corporate and investment bank. He also had been the bank's CFO
for six years.
Cavanagh will receive a base salary of $1.8 million for 2015
plus a cash bonus of up to four times that amount, Comcast said
in a regulatory filing. He is also entitled to an additional
incentive package of up to $22.5 million, the filing said.
Shares of Comcast were down 0.5 percent at $58.11 in
afternoon trading, while Carlyle rose 0.3 percent to $30.31.
(Additional reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Von Ahn)