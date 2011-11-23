* Angelakis signs new contract to 2016
* Angelakis will not be joining Comcast board
* Comcast shares down 0.6 percent
Nov 23 Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), the largest U.S.
cable TV operator, has given Chief Financial Officer Michael
Angelakis the additional title of vice chairman, according to a
U.S. securities filing on Wednesday.
Angelakis signed a new employment agreement on Nov. 22 that
will keep him at the company through June 30, 2016, but he will
not be joining the board.
While the new agreement does not increase Angelakis' base
salary or his annual cash bonus opportunity, he will be
entitled to receive two cash signing bonuses totaling $4.25
million on or after Jan. 1, according to the filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2010, he received a
total compensation package of $22.9 million.
Angelakis will continue to report to Comcast Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts.
Angelakis, who joined Comcast from Providence Equity
Partners in 2007, was instrumental in hashing out the terms of
Comcast's complicated takeover of NBC Universal from General
Electric Co (GE.N) last year.
Since the deal closed, Comcast has restructured its senior
management team to take account of its increased complexity.
Former Comcast Chief Operating Officer Steve Burke took
over as CEO of NBC Universal, and former Charter Communications
CEO Neil Smit joined to run Comcast's cable operations.
A person close to the company said Angelakis had taken on
expanded responsibilities since the acquisition of NBC
Universal to help Roberts with running the overall corporate
business.
Shares of Comcast were down 0.6 percent at $21.26 in midday
trading.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)