April 19 Comcast Corp is in talks with
Charter Communications over selling or spinning off
roughly 3 million subscribers worth approximately $18 billion to
$20 billion as part of the divestitures related to its $45.3
billion takeover of Time Warner Cable, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
The talks center around either a straight sale of 3 million
or so subscribers, or the potential creation of a spinoff in
which Charter would buy a substantial minority stake, the source
added.
There may be other options the two companies are discussing,
the source said, adding that while the negotiations with Charter
are serious, they are still in the early stages and could fall
apart. Other cable companies also are interested in Comcast's
divested subscribers, according to the source. The Financial
Times first reported the news of the talks with Charter.
A Comcast spokesman declined to comment on Saturday while
representatives for Time Warner Cable and Charter could not be
reached for comment.
Executives from Comcast and Time Warner Cable earlier this
month sought to reassure lawmakers that the merger between the
two largest U.S. cable companies would not result in higher
prices for cable TV and Internet packages.
Comcast already has pledged to divest 3 million subscribers
to keep the combined company's subscriber base just under 30
percent of the U.S. pay television market.
The source said that the Comcast-Time Warner Cable deal has
to be approved by regulators before any divestitures occur.
However, Comcast could reach an agreement earlier with another
cable company such as Charter, whose largest investor is John
Malone's Liberty Media, that would be contingent on the
merger being approved by regulators.
The 3 million subscriber number could still change but, the
source said, it would unlikely be as large as 5 million
subscribers. The location of the subscribers in question was
unknown.
The merged company would serve between 20 percent to 40
percent of high-speed Internet customers in the United States,
Comcast has said in a Federal Communications Commission filing.
The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is expected
to hold a hearing on the deal early next month.
