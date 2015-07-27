The NBC logo and Comcast are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. cable companies Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA.O) said on Monday that they have agreed to renew a long-term distribution agreement.

Under the deal, Comcast's Xfinity TV customers in the United States will get Discovery's 12 U.S. networks, allowing them to access both past and current Discovery content on mobile devices for the first time.

The new deal will help Discovery achieve high single-digit growth in revenue from affiliate fees paid by distributors, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The pact extends into the next decade, the person said.

The two companies did not give any financial details.

Discovery and Comcast had previously clashed over Comcast's scuttled deal to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N earlier this year.

Comcast had accused Discovery of "extortionate demands" last year as a condition for not opposing Comcast's bid for Time Warner Cable.

The previous carriage deal had expired on June 30, according to various media reports.

