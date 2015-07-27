July 27 U.S. cable companies Comcast Corp
and Discovery Communications Inc said on
Monday that they have agreed to renew a long-term distribution
agreement.
Under the deal, Comcast's Xfinity TV customers in the United
States will get Discovery's 12 U.S. networks, allowing them to
access both past and current Discovery content on mobile devices
for the first time.
The new deal will help Discovery achieve high single-digit
growth in revenue from affiliate fees paid by distributors,
according to a person familiar with the agreement.
The pact extends into the next decade, the person said.
The two companies did not give any financial details. (comca.st/1Ku8PIX)
Discovery and Comcast had previously clashed over Comcast's
scuttled deal to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc earlier
this year.
Comcast had accused Discovery of "extortionate demands" last
year as a condition for not opposing Comcast's bid for Time
Warner Cable.
The previous carriage deal had expired on June 30, according
to various media reports.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Lisa
Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D'Souza)