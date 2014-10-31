(Corrects to "spin-off" from "spinout" in headline)

Oct 31 Midwest Cable Inc, the cable company to be spun off from Comcast Corp after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc, said it would list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GLCI" in 2015.

Upon completion of the merger, the company will change its name to GreatLand Connections Inc. (1.usa.gov/1tI9CiA)

Comcast said in April it would divest 2.5 million subscribers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast into a new publicly traded company that would be two-thirds owned by Comcast shareholders and one-third by Charter.

This was part of a three-way deal between Comcast, Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, aimed at winning regulatory approvals for Comcast's proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc.