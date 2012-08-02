Aug 1 Comcast Corp said it had asked a
federal appeals court to reverse a ruling of the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) that could make the cable
company distribute the Tennis Channel to more subscribers and
result in millions of dollars in costs.
The FCC last month upheld an administrative law judge's
ruling that Comcast discriminated against the Tennis Channel
when it placed the network in a more expensive viewing tier than
Comcast's affiliated sports networks.
In its filing on Wednesday Comcast called the decision
"arbitrary" and "capricious" and said that it violated its
constitutional rights.
Comcast was ordered to pay a $375,000 fine and by adding the
network to an additional 18 million households it would incur
millions of dollars more in programming costs that it will owe
the Tennis Channel - an expense likely to trickle down to
Comcast subscribers.
The ruling is the first time a cable network has prevailed
over a cable operator under the FCC's 1993 federal
anti-discrimination program carriage rules.
The Tennis Channel filed a complaint with the FCC in 2010,
alleging discriminatory treatment. It sought wider distribution
on par with other networks, which would attract more advertising
revenue and increase fees calculated on a per-subscriber basis
that Comcast paid to air its content.
Comcast contended that its 2005 contract with the network
stipulated placement in a more expensive sports tier sought by
fewer subscribers, and said a move would impose higher costs on
its basic cable subscribers.