Feb 12 Cable provider Comcast Corp and
News Corp's Fox Networks have struck up a distribution
agreement to carry Fox's programming on televisions, computers,
smartphones and tablets to Comcast's 22 million Xfinity
customers.
Terms of the deal, announced on Tuesday, were not disclosed.
Xfinity is Comcast's cable service that lets customers view
TV on demand and access it through devices such as smartphones
and tablets.
The agreement includes live and on-demand shows from Fox's
20 broadcast stations, FX, Fox Soccer, and the Fox Business
Network among others.
One of the key aspects include the ability to make Fox's
programming available the next day to Xfinity customers however
they choose to access it - be it on a smartphone or tablet - in
a program that is known in the industry as "TV Everywhere."
Media conglomerates including CBS and Time Warner
Inc have seen additional revenue as they make TV
programs and movies available through cable providers' TV
Everywhere initiatives as well as other streaming media
offerings from Amazon and Netflix.