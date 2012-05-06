NEW YORK May 6 Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal business exercised an option to sell "a substantial
portion" of its stake in A&E Television Networks to
joint-venture partners, a filing from the media company showed.
Comcast, which owns almost 16 percent of A&E, exercised the
option on March 26 and expects the deal to close in the second
half of 2012, the company said in a filing with the Securities
and Exchange Commission earlier this week.
"The parties are still discussing how much of the stake will
be sold," The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet estimated the stake's value
at about $2 billion, the newspaper said citing a research
report.
A&E, home to channels such as The History Channel and
Lifetime, fell into Comcast's hands when it bought NBCUniversal
from General Electric last year.