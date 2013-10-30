(Corrects headline, first sentence to say only revenue, not profit, falls)

Oct 30 Comcast Corp posted lower quarterly revenue in the third quarter on Wednesday, without the boost from the London Summer Olympics a year ago.

The top U.S. cable provider, which also owns NBC Universal, posted third-quarter net income of $1.73 billion, or 65 cents a share, compared with $2.11 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2.4 percent to $16.15 billion, below analysts' estimates of $16.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)