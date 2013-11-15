(New throughout, adds details on new service, digital sales)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Nov 14 Comcast Corp plans
to start selling movies for download and streaming through the
cable operator's set-top boxes and its Xfinity TV website,
according to people with knowledge of the plan.
The effort will offer a new path for Hollywood studios to
generate revenue from films after they leave theaters. For
Comcast subscribers, it provides a way to purchase movies they
can watch anytime on through a TV, computer or mobile devices.
The new service could start by the end of the year with a
range of new releases, older movies and some TV shows from
several Hollywood studios, one of the people said.
Customers will be able to buy the titles through the
on-demand menu accessible with a Comcast set-top box, or on the
Xfinity website, the person said. Once purchased, the movies
will be watchable on TV, a computer or mobile devices.
Some of the movies for sale will come from Comcast-owned
Universal Pictures, including this year's hit's "Fast & Furious
6" and "Despicable Me 2," according to one of the sources.
A Comcast spokeswoman declined to comment.
Now, Comcast and other cable operators offer on-demand
movies for free viewing or rental to watch during a specific
time period. Another pay TV operator, Verizon's
fiber-based Fios service, sells and rents films digitally.
Movie studio executives are looking to boost digital sales
as customers move away from purchases of traditional DVDs,
cutting a lucrative source of revenue.
Through the first nine months of 2013, sales of packaged
goods including DVD and Blu-ray discs dropped 7 percent from a
year earlier to $5.0 billion, according to the industry-backed
Digital Entertainment Group.
At the same time, digital sales reached $764.5 million, a
48.9 percent jump from a year earlier.
Spokespeople at Hollywood studios, including 20th Century
Fox, Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures and Lions
Gate Entertainment, declined to comment. A spokesman for
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. referred questions to
Comcast. A Walt Disney Co spokeswoman had no immediate
comment.
Movie sales through Comcast would give studios a chance to
reach the roughly 20 million households that subscribe to the
company's digital service.
Some studios including "Hunger Games" producer Lions Gate
have offered certain titles for sale in digital formats before
physical DVDs, a move to entice consumers to embrace online
technology for watching films.
Last week, Lions Gate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street
analysts he was expecting at least one major pay TV operator,
which he did not name, to announce in the coming weeks that it
would offer digital movie sales.
"When that happens, it's really going to open up amazing
opportunities," Feltheimer said on a conference call.
