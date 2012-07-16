July 16 Comcast Corp, the parent
company of NBC, has bought out Microsoft Corp's 50
percent stake in MSNBC.com for a reported $300 million to assume
full control of the news website.
"Today we're taking on a new name - NBCNews.com. While our
name is changing, our commitment is not," Jennifer Sizemore,
editor-in-chief of NBCNews.com, said in a letter posted on the
company's website.
The New York Times reported the transaction was valued at
$300 million, a part of which comes from the joint venture's
past profits, citing people with knowledge of the deal.
NBC and Microsoft joined forces in 1996 to create a cable
news channel and online news operation that melded broadcasting
with then-emerging internet technology. Microsoft has since
exited the cable venture.
The news of a possible website deal was first reported in
May.
Comcast and Microsoft could not immediately be reached for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Microsoft shares closed at $29.39 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
Comcast shares closed at $31.87 on the Nasdaq.