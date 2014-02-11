Feb 11 Comcast Corp will offer its
subscribers the option to buy "Gravity" and other Warner
Brothers movies for download and streaming, expanding the
largest U.S. cable operator's push into digital movie sales, the
company said on Tuesday.
Comcast began selling digital movies in November and already
offers titles from Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, 20th
Century Fox and Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast.
Customers can buy the films through Comcast's Xfinity TV
platform, which allows subscribers to watch content on any
device, sometimes weeks ahead of a movie's DVD release.
Warner Brothers films available for download include "42,"
"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," "The Lord of the Rings"
trilogy and "The Hangover Part III," the two companies said in a
statement. "Gravity" will be available starting Tuesday, and
other Warner Brothers movies and TV shows will follow in the
coming weeks.
The agreement was the second of the day by Warner Brothers,
a unit of Time Warner Inc, to license its content.
In a separate announcement, it said it would license "Tom
and Jerry" and other shows from its Warner Brothers Animation
studio to German subscribers of LOVEFiLM, an Amazon.com Inc
owned film subscription service with more than 2
million members in Britain and Germany.