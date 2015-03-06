March 6 NBCUniversal named veteran news
executive Andy Lack as chairman of its news division, according
to a memo from Chief
Executive Officer Steve Burke sent on Friday.
Lack, who recently served as CEO and chairman of Bloomberg
LP's Media Group and head of the independent U.S. agency, the
Broadcasting Board of Governors, will oversee NBC News and cable
news network MSNBC. The heads of NBC News and MSNBC, Deborah
Turness and Phil Griffin, respectively, will report to Lack.
Mark Hoffman, the president of cable business network CNBC
will report to Burke.
Lack replaces Pat Fili-Krushel, who will take a new
corporate role on Burke's team. The memo, which was obtained by
Reuters, did not provide further details.
NBCUniversal is a unit of Comcast Corp.
Rumors have been swirling for months about a shake-up at the
news division, given the ratings challenges at its top
money-making morning TV program, "Today Show," and at MSNBC as
well as the suspension of its nightly television news anchor,
Brian Williams.
Williams was suspended without pay for six months in
February after admitting a story he told about coming under fire
on a helicopter during the U.S. war in Iraq was not true.
This is a homecoming for Lack, who started his career at CBS
and joined NBC News in 1993 as its president. In 2001 he
was promoted to president and chief operating officer of NBC,
responsible for news, entertainment, TV stations, MSNBC and
CNBC.
He was also CEO and chairman of Sony Entertainment Group
.
While at Bloomberg, Lack was one of the executives at the
news and data company who filed a complaint with the Federal
Communications Commission about Comcast's acquisition of NBC.
Bloomberg charged that Comcast was not including its business
network near similar channels, or "neighborhoods," such as CNBC.
