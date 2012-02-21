* 'Magic' Johnson, Sean Combs to launch networks
* Move results with Comcast deal on NBC Universal purchase
* 10 networks to be launched over next eight years
Feb 21 Comcast Corp, the leading
U.S. cable company, is launching four new minority-owned cable
networks with partners including former basketball star Earvin
"Magic" Johnson, hip-hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs and Hollywood
director Robert Rodriguez.
The new networks come out of Comcast's agreement with
regulators to create 10 new independently owned cable networks
for minority populations in exchange for clearance of its
acquisition of a controlling stake in NBC Universal.
As a result, four of the networks be majority
African-American owned, two will be majority American Latino
owned, two will be operated by American Latino programmers and
two will provide additional independent programming. Comcast
hopes to have the networks all launched over the next eight
years.
Magic Johnson will partner with GMC TV to launch a network
called Aspire aimed at African-American families with a mix of
movies, documentaries and comedy among its programming formats.
The channel is planned for this summer.
Combs' channel, Revolt, and MTV veteran Andy Schuon will
focus on music and is planned for launch in 2013. Combs has also
been in talks with other networks including Time Warner Cable
Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable operator.
Rodriguez in partnership with FactoryMade Ventures has
proposed a Hispanic channel called El Rey. The English-language
channel is aimed at Latino and general audiences with a mix of
reality, scripted and animated TV shows, movies and
documentaries.
Another Hispanic channel, BabyFirst Americas, has been
proposed by Spanish-language television veteran Constantino
"Said" Schwarz and would be aimed at infants, very young
children and their parents.