By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 27 Comcast Corp will
launch its most ambitious digital video and on-demand effort yet
for the Winter Olympics, using the games' vast audience to
promote and test its newest viewing features for televisions,
tablets and mobile phones.
For the first time, customers with Comcast's Xfinity TV X1
set-top box can stream live all Olympic sporting events on their
televisions, through an app called NBC Sports Live Extra, as
well as on tablets and mobile phones. Other pay TV subscribers
can access the app only through mobile devices.
More than 1,000 hours of Olympics competition, from figure
skating to curling, will be streamed live from the games in
Sochi, Russia, starting Feb. 6. The online content will
supplement the more than 500 hours broadcast on Comcast-owned
NBC and four of its cable channels. Another 200 hours will be
available through video on-demand.
For the Sochi games, Comcast will try out other new
features. In some markets, NBC's prime time Olympics coverage
will be available on-demand immediately after it starts, so that
customers tuning in late can start at the beginning.
A new feature called "SEEiT" will let people tune in to
events being discussed online on Twitter. Xfinity X1 customers
can click on a "SEEiT" button in a tweet to watch, or record,
the event on their televisions. Others can switch to the
competition on their phones or tablets.
New Xfinity TV subscribers will receive immediate access to
online and mobile content before any cable TV equipment is
installed in their homes.
Mobile and online viewing -- known in the industry as TV
Everywhere -- surged during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
NBC streamed events live for customers who logged in with proof
of a pay TV subscription, and aired tape-delayed broadcasts on
TV in prime time.
The media company hopes new digital features will increase
Olympics viewership and help familiarize customers with its most
up-to-date digital and mobile technology, said Sree Kotay, chief
software architect for Comcast Cable.
With a large audience focused on the games for two weeks,
"we think it's a fantastic test bed," Kotay said in an
interview.
NBC spent $775 million for rights to broadcast the Sochi
games and executives say they expect to make a profit. The
network had brought in more than $800 million in Olympic ad
revenue as of early January, NBC said at a Jan. 7 press event.
Comcast's cable unit reported 21.6 million video customers
at the end of September, the largest number of any U.S. cable
company.