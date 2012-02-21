* New Web service available to Comcast subscribers only
* Comcast has rights to offer beyond subscription packages
* Streampix free with Comcast's top video packages
Feb 21 Comcast Corp, the No. 1
U.S. cable operator, became the latest major name to take on
Netflix Inc on Tuesday when it announced plans for an
online video service offering a library of TV shows and movies.
The new service, called Xfinity Streampix, will be made
available only to Comcast's cable TV subscribers. But the
service could also operate as a standalone service outside of
the cable subscription package under programming agreements it
has with some of the partners that supply it with shows and
movies, according to a person familiar with the plan.
Comcast executive Marcien Jenckes said the company has no
plans to launch a standalone service and will instead complement
the 75,000 TV shows and movies already available on-demand via
customers' cable boxes.
Streampix will come free with Comcast's top video packages
and for an extra $4.99 a month in lower tiers.
Comcast is launching Streampix with TV shows and movies from
partners including Walt Disney Co, Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and NBC Universal,
which it owns.
Plans for Streampix come just weeks after Verizon
Communications said it would create a joint venture with
Coinstar Inc's Redbox to offer online video and DVD
rentals separate to its FiOS service.
Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc are also
working on plans to launch their own online video services.
Netflix has built a subscriber base of some 24 million
subscribers by offering a package of older TV shows and movies,
and investors in cable TV fear that customers will start
dropping the more expensive TV packages in favor of Netflix.
Comcast already offers millions of hours a month of
on-demand video through its cable boxes but online video allows
additional flexibility. For instance, it can offer entire
seasons of popular TV series like "30 Rock" and "Grey's Anatomy"
- a feature that has been popular with Netflix users.
"There's clearly a lot of demand for library content like
favorite TV services," said Jenckes. "We've seen other companies
launch very successful products in this space and we recognize
this is something the marketplace wants."