Nov 24 The U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating whether cable company Comcast Corp is
hindering competition in cable advertising sales, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing a document reviewed by the
newspaper.
The document, which is known as a civil investigative
demand, indicates that the Justice department's antitrust
division is probing whether Comcast's cable ad sales, as well as
its deals to represent rival pay TV providers' ad sales, are
hindering competition. (on.wsj.com/1HkGWFE)
Representatives of the DoJ and Comcast were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)