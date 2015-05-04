By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 4 Comcast Corp, the
largest U.S. cable operator, posted better-than-expected
first-quarter profit, driven by strong growth in its high-speed
internet and business services.
Comcast, which increased its stock buyback program to $10
billion last quarter, said it would now earmark $6.75 billion
for 2015, higher than the $4.25 billion it had previously set
aside for the year.
Comcast, which abandoned its proposed $45 billion merger
with Time Warner Cable Inc in late April, said on Monday
its total revenue rose 2.6 percent to $17.9 billion in the
quarter ended March 31.
Net income attributable to Comcast rose 10 percent to $2.1
billion, or 81 cents per share, from a year earlier.
Profit was 79 cents per share after excluding items such as
investments and acquisition-related items. This beat analysts'
estimates of 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company, which added video customers last quarter, said
it lost 8,000 subscribers from January through March, compared
to the 24,000 additions a year earlier.
Wall Street keeps a close watch on the number of new video
subscribers as pay TV operators fight to keep customers amidst
intense competition from streaming video services.
The number of Comcast's high-speed internet customers rose
by 6.2 percent to 407,000. Revenue from the business was up
about 11 percent to $3.04 billion.
Business services revenue was up 21.4 percent to $1.11
billion.
At NBC Universal, revenue fell 4 percent to $6.6 billion
from a year earlier, when it benefited from the 2014 Sochi
Olympics.
The Universal theme park business, with its popular "Harry
Potter" attraction in Florida, saw revenue rise 34 percent to
$651 million.
Advertising revenue at cable networks fell 5 percent in the
quarter to $851 million amid a decline in ratings that has hit
networks across the TV industry. The NBC broadcast network's ad
revenue dropped 16 percent to $1.54 billion.
Revenue at the film studio rose 7 percent from a year
earlier to $1.45 billion, bolstered by its blockbuster "Fifty
Shades of Grey" film.
Comcast's shares closed at $58.41 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)