By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK, July 27
NEW YORK, July 27 Comcast Corp
reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt
by lower film division sales, but managed to beat Wall Street
expectations due to growth in its business services and
high-speed internet units.
The largest U.S. cable operator posted total revenue of
$19.27 billion in the quarter ended June 30, up 2.8 percent from
a year ago and slightly surpassing analysts' consensus estimate
of $18.99 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its net income was $2.03 billion, or 83 cents per share,
compared with $2.14 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the
year-ago quarter. That beat analysts' average estimate of 81
cents.
Philadelphia-based Comcast lost 4,000 pay-TV subscribers in
the quarter, but that was less than a loss of 69,000 video
customers a year ago.
To keep cable customers from switching to lower-priced video
streaming services such as Hulu, Comcast has been investing to
improve customer service and enhance capabilities of its set-top
boxes and TV interface. In early July, it said it will let
customers stream Netflix Inc's online content through
its X1 cable-TV service in coming months.
Comcast's cable business revenue rose 6 percent to $12.44
billion from a year ago. Its business services unit posted $1.36
billion in revenue, up 17 percent.
The company, which is also the largest U.S. high-speed
internet provider, said internet revenue grew 8.6 percent to
$3.37 billion, as customer additions rose 22.3 percent to
220,000.
Overall revenue in its NBCUniversal division, which includes
news cable networks NBC and Telemundo, film studios and theme
parks, fell 1.8 percent to $7.1 billion.
NBCUniversal is expected to see gains in ad sales in the
second half of 2016 from the Rio Olympic Games, which start Aug.
5.
Revenue at its Universal film studio, which saw weak sales
from its releases, including "The Huntsman: Winter's War" and
"Warcraft", slid 40 percent to $1.35 billion from a year
earlier, when it delivered summer blockbusters "Furious 7" and
"Jurassic World."
Revenue at Universal theme parks soared 47 percent to $1.14
billion, boosted by attractions such as "The Wizarding World of
Harry Potter" in its Orlando, Florida and Los Angeles parks and
the addition of Universal Studios Japan. Comcast bought a
majority stake in the Japanese studio for $1.5 billion last
year.
Shares of Comcast closed at $67.18 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Bill Rigby)