NEW YORK Jan 26 Comcast Corp, said
its quarterly profit and revenue topped estimates as the
nation's largest cable operator reported higher sales from its
NBCUniversal cable channels and broadcast networks.
Net income rose 16.5 percent to $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a
share, during the company's fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Excluding items, earnings per share were 89 cents. Revenue
rose 9.2 percent to $21.03 billion.
Analysts had expected 87 cents per share and revenue of
$20.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comcast is grappling with competition from cheaper streaming
options such as Netflix Inc, who last week reported
strong subscriber numbers in the last quarter of 2016.
Investors are also keeping a close watch on whether the
company could face new competition if AT&T Inc's proposed
$85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc is approved
by regulators. AT&T said on Wednesday that it expects approval
for the deal later this year.
Revenue at NBCUniversal, which Comcast acquired in 2011,
rose 13 percent, helped by the popularity of Thursday Night
Football and primetime shows such as "This Is Us."
In the cable segment, revenue rose 7 percent as the company
added video subscribers. In November, Comcast made Netflix
available through the cable operator's X1 set-top box.
