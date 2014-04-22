* Posts two straight quarters of basic video subscriber
gains
* Proposed Time Warner Cable takeover still pending
regulatory approval
* Negotiating with Charter over swaps, about 4 mln subs
-source
* Adds fewer high-speed Internet customers than year ago
(Adds details on Charter negotiations over divestitures,
closing share price)
By Liana B. Baker
April 22 Comcast Corp, the largest
U.S. cable operator, posted higher first-quarter revenue and net
income on Tuesday and showed it could add video subscribers for
two quarters in a row, a rare occurrence in the cable industry.
The company, whose shares closed 2 percent higher, said it
added 24,000 net video subscribers in the first quarter. That
surprised analysts who expected a loss of 26,000 net
subscribers, according to StreetAccount. Last year's fourth
quarter marked Comcast's first upswing in cable video
subscribers in more than six years.
Most cable companies have been shedding video subscribers
for the past few years, losing them to satellite and telecom
rivals as well as newer Web-based entrants such as Netflix Inc
.
"Two straight quarters of basic video subscriber gains, even
small ones, isn't enough to call a reversal of perennial
losses," said MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett in a
research note. "But it's a start."
Comcast's high-speed Internet growth slowed in the quarter.
It added 383,000 net subscribers, fewer than a year ago and
missing estimates.
Comcast's Internet business was criticized by Netflix on
Monday, capping months of tussling over the speed at which
Comcast delivers the online streaming service to its cable
customers.
MERGER
Comcast, which made a $45.3 billion bid to acquire
second-largest U.S. cable operator Time Warner Cable in
February, said it had $17 million in costs related to the
acquisition in the quarter.
It is waiting for approval from U.S. regulators on that
deal. Time Warner Cable will release quarterly results on
Thursday.
Comcast's chief financial officer, Michael Angelakis, said
on Tuesday there is no timeline on when the company will make a
decision regarding subscribers it has volunteered to divest as
part of its takeover of Time Warner Cable.
The company is studying a "number of potential structures"
and wants to pursue divestitures in the "most tax-efficient way
possible," he told analysts on a conference call. Any cash
proceeds from a spinoff or sale would be used for returning
capital to shareholders, he said.
Comcast has not yet revealed what markets it is considering
exiting but is in negotiations with Charter Communications Inc
over a potential deal for under 4 million customers as
well as a major swap of subscribers, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
The source cautioned that the deal could fall apart at any
time. Other cable companies and some unspecified private equity
firms are still interested in the divestitures, added the
person, who could not speak for attribution because terms of the
potential deal were not public.
One of the potential structures Comcast is studying could be
a two-phase process, where Charter acquires a portion of
subscribers directly from Comcast, and then also takes a stake
in a separate company that Comcast spins off, according to the
source.
RESULTS
Comcast's free cash flow declined 10 percent in the quarter
to $2.8 billion because of an increase in working capital
related to the Olympics and TV and film production.
The Sochi Olympics, which aired in February, generated more
than $1.1 billion in revenue in the quarter, Comcast said. This
helped boost revenue at the NBC broadcast network by 73 percent
to $2.6 billion.
Comcast reported net income of $1.87 billion, or 71 cents
per share. Excluding items such as a sale of an investment in
the quarter, EPS was 68 cents, which beat analysts' estimates by
4 cents.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $17.41 billion from $15.31
billion. Analysts on average expecting $17.04 billion.
Comcast shares rose 1.9 percent to close at $50.83 on the
Nasdaq on Tuesday.
