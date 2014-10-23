(Adds revised revenue forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S in
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK Oct 23 Comcast Corp reported
higher quarterly revenue and income on Thursday as more people
signed up for its high-speed Internet service and fewer
customers dropped their cable subscriptions.
Total revenue at the largest U.S. cable operator, which owns
NBC Universal, rose to $16.79 billion in the third quarter, up 4
percent from the year-ago period. Analysts had been expecting
$16.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comcast said it added 315,000 net high-speed Internet
subscribers, a 5.8 percent uptick over the year-ago period.
About 81,000 customers canceled video subscriptions, far
fewer than the net loss of 127,000 in the 2013 third quarter.
Analysts had forecast a net loss of 93,000 subscribers,
according to StreetAccount.
Comcast said the number of customers who dropped cable
subscriptions was the smallest of any third quarter in seven
years. It has a total of 26.8 million customers.
Comcast shares were up 3.4 percent at $53.25 in early
afternoon trading.
The decrease in cable subscriptions is a closely watched
figure that has taken on greater import given two major
announcements from Time Warner Inc's HBO and CBS Corp
last week.
Both the pay TV network and broadcaster are launching
services that allow people to watch programs with only a
broadband connection. Cable and satellite distributors are
seeking ways to stop consumers, especially younger ones, from
dumping their cable subscriptions, or "cutting the cord."
NBC Universal Chief Executive Steve Burke told analysts on
Thursday he was surprised by the HBO and CBS news and that both
media companies face challenges.
He noted the standalone products represent a big strategic
change for Time Warner and CBS. Time Warner has long pushed the
notion of "TV Everywhere" which allows cable and satellite
customers to access content on any device. CBS has touted its
ability to receive retransmission fees - money paid by
distributors to CBS to carry the network.
"The existing customers that are sold through cable and
satellite are extremely high-margin," Burke said. "When they go
directly to consumers via the Internet, they have got to be very
careful with cannibalization."
NBC has a stake in video streaming service Hulu, along with
Twenty-First Century Fox and Walt Disney Co.
On the media side, Comcast reported that revenue at NBC
Universal division inched up 1.2 percent to $5.92 billion on the
strength of advertising revenue at broadcast network NBC and its
theme parks.
Third-quarter net income increased almost 50 percent to $2.59
billion, or 99 cents per share.
Adjusted for a one-time tax settlement, earnings per share
rose to 73 cents from 65 cents in the year-ago period.
Comcast is in the process of acquiring Time Warner Cable
, which it had agreed to buy for $45.3 billion earlier
this year. Comcast expects the deal to close in early 2015.
(Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)