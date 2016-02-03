By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 3 Comcast Corp posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven
by growth in its media and entertainment unit NBCUniversal in
addition to its high-speed Internet and business services
divisions.
The largest U.S. cable operator and the No. 1 U.S.
high-speed Internet provider also raised its annual dividend by
10 percent to $1.10 per share. It earmarked $5 billion in stock
buybacks for 2016 as part of a $10 billion program.
Total revenue at Philadelphia-based Comcast rose 8.5 percent
to $19.25 billion in the fourth quarter, surpassing analysts'
expectations of $18.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to the company rose 2.4 percent to
$2 billion, or 79 cents per share, from a year earlier.
Excluding items such as gains on sales and acquisition-related
items, profit rose 5.2 percent to 81 cents per share, a penny
below estimates.
The company added 89,000 video subscribers, much better than
a year earlier, when it picked up about 6,000 new subscribers.
Cable operators are battling streaming video services like
Netflix Inc and Hulu for subscribers, as viewers
gravitate toward online video offerings.
Comcast has been seeking to improve customer service and
giving its set-top boxes facelifts in a bid to retain
subscribers. It is beta-testing an ad-supported short-form video
service called "Watchable" targeting millenials and launched a
comedy-centric $3.99-a-month streaming service, called "Seeso,"
to test viewers' appetite for online products.
Its business services unit posted $1.3 billion in revenue,
up 19 percent from a year ago. Revenue from Comcast's high-speed
Internet business grew about 10 percent to $3.2 billion, and
Internet customer additions rose 23 percent to 460,000.
At NBCUniversal, revenue jumped 13 percent to $7.5 billion.
Despite a quiet movie lineup in the quarter, revenue at the film
studio climbed 26 percent to $1.63 billion, helped by DVD
releases of blockbuster hits such as "Minions" and "Jurassic
World."
Revenue at Universal theme parks, including Universal
Studios Japan, soar 39 percent to $1.02 billion, propelled by
the huge popularity of Harry Potter attractions. Comcast bought
a majority stake in Universal Studios Japan for $1.5 billion in
September.
Shares of Comcast closed at $54.59 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
