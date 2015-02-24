Feb 24 Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it
was "optimistic" that it would close its $45 billion deal to buy
Time Warner Cable Inc in early 2015.
Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said during a
conference call on Tuesday that lots of information-gathering
was taking place between Comcast and U.S. regulators.
Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis said: "We are
optimistic and feel comfortable" that the deal will close in
early 2015.
The merger is being closely watched, especially as the
government considers tightening rules on how broadband Internet
service is provided. Comcast is one of the leading broadband and
cable providers in the United States.
Later this week, the Federal Communications Commission will
vote on whether to regulate broadband service companies like
telephone companies.
Roberts reiterated Comcast's position, calling the proposal
"antiquated."
Comcast earlier on Tuesday said fourth-quarter revenue rose
4.8 percent to $17.73 billion.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)