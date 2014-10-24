NEW YORK Oct 24 Thousands of former interns at
NBCUniversal, including on the late-night TV show "Saturday
Night Live," have reached a $6.4 million settlement of a
class-action lawsuit claiming they should have been paid for
their work.
The settlement resolves claims that NBCUniversal, a unit of
Comcast Corp, violated the federal Fair Labor
Standards Act and state laws in New York, California and
Connecticut by classifying the plaintiffs improperly as
"non-employee interns," exempt from applicable wage and hour
requirements.
Court approval is required for the settlement, which was
filed Wednesday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The average payout would be about $505, court papers show.
"It was probably a good idea for NBCUniversal to settle,"
said Marcia McCormick, an employment law professor at Saint
Louis University School of Law. "NBCUniversal ran the risk that
its decision not to pay interns might be viewed by a court as
willful, which could result in much higher damages."
NBCUniversal denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. A
spokeswoman, Lauren Skowronski, declined to comment.
Justin Swartz, a partner at Outten & Golden representing the
plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The July 2013 lawsuit is one of dozens filed in the United
States challenging private companies' longstanding practices of
paying interns nothing, or less than minimum wage.
Many were filed after U.S. District Judge William Pauley's
groundbreaking June 2013 decision that Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc's Fox Searchlight Pictures should have paid two
interns, also represented by Outten & Golden, who worked on the
2010 movie "Black Swan."
Relying heavily on U.S. Department of Labor guidelines for
internships, the Manhattan judge said interns often supplant
paid employees, and typically deserve to be paid in part because
employers are the "primary beneficiaries" of their work.
This is true, he said, even if interns get benefits such as
on-the-job experience, and the chance to build their resumes and
obtain references.
Among the other companies sued by interns are the publishing
houses Conde Nast and Hearst, and Warner Music Group.
Conde Nast ended its internship program last October, and
according to court papers "finalized" the main settlement
agreement about two weeks ago.
"The decision in the Fox Searchlight case really did change
the landscape," said David Yamada, an employment law professor
at Suffolk University Law School in Boston.
NBCUniversal's settlement "suggests that employers and their
lawyers are concluding that many unpaid internships in the
private sector would violate minimum wage laws," Yamada added.
"A settlement of this size indicates that this employer saw the
handwriting on the wall."
Outten & Golden is seeking $1.18 million in legal fees, plus
costs and expenses, in the NBCUniversal case.
The case is Eliastam et al v. NBCUniversal Media LLC, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-04634.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)