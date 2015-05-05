CHICAGO May 5 A new feature on Comcast Corp's pay television service will let parents activate a child-friendly zone that provides access only to age-appropriate shows and movies, the company said on Tuesday.

Comcast and other pay TV providers are adding new features to keep subscribers in the face of competition from online video outlets such as Netflix Inc and Google Inc's YouTube.

The Kids Zone will be added to Comcast's X1 operating system within the next few months. It will include live content, digital video recordings and on-demand movies and TV shows.

It will carry ratings and reviews from Common Sense Media, a non-profit group that focuses on the effects of media and technology on children.

Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts is scheduled to demonstrate the feature at an industry trade show on Tuesday in Chicago.

