(Adds more background)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said on Friday it paused its
"shot-clock" on the review of the proposed $45 billion merger
between the two largest U.S. cable providers, Comcast Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc.
The FCC, which will determine whether the deal is in the
public interest, said it is stopping its informal 180-day clock
to review the merger until Oct. 29, the new deadline for the
public and stakeholders to comment, or until the agency is
satisfied with Comcast's response to requests for additional
information. The deadline had been set for Oct. 8.
On Friday, the FCC's review of the merger was in day 85 of
the 180-day self-imposed informal deadline to complete
transaction reviews. The FCC's review had been expected to be
finished on or around Jan. 6.
The Department of Justice is also reviewing the proposed
deal for antitrust issues.
Consumer advocates and some competitors have urged the FCC
to reject it, saying the combined company would have too much
clout over what Americans watch on television and how they
access the Internet.
Comcast has stressed it does not directly compete with Time
Warner Cable in any market and argued that, together, they could
invest and innovate to bring better services to more Americans.
As is common with major mergers, the FCC asked the companies
in August for a lot of additional data on their video and
broadband operations, including Web traffic management
practices.
On Friday, the FCC said in a letter to the companies'
executives that Comcast and Time Warner Cable had submitted
their responses belatedly, and the agency's staff "has found
that a number of the answers in each of your submissions are
incomplete."
Comcast said it answered all the FCC's questions and will
work with the reviewers to sort out what is missing.
"We will work with the staff to determine the additional
information the FCC is seeking (including the document
production that the FCC had asked us to delay filing) and will
submit supplemental answers and documents quickly thereafter so
that the FCC can complete its review early in 2015," Comcast
spokeswoman Sena Fitzmaurice said in a statement.
The FCC is weighing how to resolve a hitch in collecting
Comcast's programming and retransmission consent agreements
after large media companies objected, saying the agency's filing
process threatens the documents' high confidentiality.
Comcast said those agreements have already been submitted to
the Justice Department, whose review is confidential.
The FCC said a voluminous recent filing from Comcast -
nearly 850-pages long - also warranted a delay in the deadline
for public comments. Satellite provider Dish Network Corp
had petitioned the FCC for a delay.
Comcast's lengthy document, submitted to counter filings
from critics, included an analysis related to the question of
its discrimination against non-affiliated programming, which
introduced "a relatively substantial body of new material" that
is "critical to the review," the FCC added.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Chris Reese and Andre Grenon)