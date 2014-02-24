WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee plans to hold a hearing on March 26 to examine how the
proposed merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc would affect consumers, the committee's chairman
said on Monday.
Although U.S. lawmakers have no formal role in reviewing
mergers and acquisitions, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont
Democrat, said in a statement that the deal "touches on
important policy questions" about how Americans access pay TV
and the Internet.
"It also presents a critical moment to discuss net
neutrality principles that have allowed the Internet to remain
an open marketplace for ideas," Leahy said.