WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 8 Comcast Corp told U.S. regulators on Tuesday that its merger with Time Warner Cable Inc would not take away any TV or broadband choices for consumers.

Comcast's 175-page filing with the Federal Communications Commission formally launches the regulatory review of the proposed $45.2 billion merger between the No. 1 and No. 2 cable operators.

The company said the deal would help it go up against new entrants like Google Inc and Apple Inc in the increasingly competitive video industry.

