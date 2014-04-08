By Alina Selyukh and Liana B. Baker
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 8
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 8 Comcast Corp
told U.S. regulators on Tuesday that its merger with
Time Warner Cable Inc would not take away any TV or
broadband choices for consumers.
Comcast's 175-page filing with the Federal Communications
Commission formally launches the regulatory review of the
proposed $45.2 billion merger between the No. 1 and No. 2 cable
operators.
The company said the deal would help it go up against new
entrants like Google Inc and Apple Inc in the
increasingly competitive video industry.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington and Liana B. Baker in
New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)