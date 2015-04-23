* Announcement could come as soon as Friday -source
* FCC's strong stance seen as big factor -sources
* Senator Franken: Collapse would be "huge victory" for
consumers
(Recasts with new sourcing; adds quote from advocacy group,
background)
By Liana B. Baker, Alina Selyukh and Diane Bartz
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 23 Comcast Corp's
board was meeting late on Thursday to finalize plans to
abandon its proposed $45 billion merger with Time Warner Cable
Inc, according to a person directly familiar with the
matter.
An announcement is expected as early as Friday, the person
added, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are
confidential.
Representatives of Comcast and Time Warner Cable declined to
comment.
The news came a day after officials of Comcast and Time
Warner Cable, the two largest U.S. cable companies, met with
reviewers at the Justice Department and the Federal
Communications Commission.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Comcast planned to drop
its offer in the face of opposition from U.S. regulators.
The Justice Department is weighing whether the deal hurts
competition while the FCC is weighing whether it is in the
public interest.
Both agencies expressed concerns, though sources told
Reuters it was the FCC's strong stance that particularly tipped
the scales to kill the deal.
FCC reviewers told the agency staff at a Wednesday briefing
that they planned to recommend taking the merger issue to an
administrative law judge for a hearing, which would amount to
the FCC blocking the deal.
The FCC's move is its latest flex of muscle under Chairman
Tom Wheeler, who recently imposed the strictest-ever regulations
on Internet providers and in 2014 helped scuttle a potential
merger between wireless carriers Sprint Corp and T-Mobile
US.
IMPACT ON OTHER DEALS
Gene Kimmelman, president of Public Knowledge, a public
interest advocacy group, and an opponent of the deal, said Wall
Street would now reconsider some aggressive deals. "I thought
this was an uphill battle and a real long shot," he said of
opposition to the Comcast-TWC deal, indicating how the
opposition's apparent success would influence other deals.
The Comcast-Time Warner Cable deal faced vocal criticisms
from some politicians, media company executives and diverse
public and industry groups, who worried it would create a
massive monolith with too much control over what Americans do
online and watch on TV.
Though the two companies largely do not compete against each
other, opponents have been drilling into the combined company's
broadband reach and raising concerns about its potential
gate-keeping power over the online video market, among others.
"If reports of the collapse of the deal are true, it would
be a huge victory for American consumers." said U.S. Senator Al
Franken, a Democrat of Minnesota and a vocal opponent of the
merger.
"This transaction would create a telecom behemoth that would
lead to higher prices, fewer choices and even worse service. We
need more competition in this space, not less," Franken said in
a statement.
Earlier this week, six senators sent a letter to the FCC
urging that they reject the merger.
If the deal falls through, investment bankers also look to
suffer as they are worried about whether they will get paid,
with smaller advisory firms particularly on edge.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that attorneys at the Justice
Department's antitrust division were nearing a recommendation to
sue to block the merger, citing concerns for consumers.
Earlier, Charter Communications Inc had lost out to
Comcast in a bid to acquire Time Warner Cable.
A Charter spokesman had no comment on the Comcast-Time
Warner Cable deal or what Charter plans to do next. However,
Charter's controlling shareholder, Liberty Media Corp,
has indicated continuing interest.
At an investor day last November, when asked if he would
pursue Time Warner Cable if the Comcast bid fell through,
Liberty Media Chairman John Malone said, "Hell yes."
Greg Maffei, chief executive of Liberty Media, had no
comment on Thursday.
Shares of Comcast closed up 0.8 percent at $59.23 and Time
Warner Cable closed down 0.6 percent at $148.76. Charter shares
closed down 0.7 percent at $183.58.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York, Alina Selyukh and
Diane Bartz in Washington; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by
Ted Botha, David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)