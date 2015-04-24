* Announcement could come as soon as Friday -source
* FCC's strong stance seen as big factor -sources
* Internet service, online video key competitive issues
(Adds market share, lobbying, CEO outreach to FCC)
By Liana B. Baker, Alina Selyukh and Diane Bartz
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 23 Comcast Corp's
board was meeting late on Thursday to finalize plans
to abandon its proposed $45 billion merger with Time Warner
Cable Inc, according to a person directly familiar with
the matter.
A formal announcement is expected as early as Friday, the
person added, asking not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Comcast and Time Warner Cable
declined to comment.
The news came a day after officials of Comcast and Time
Warner Cable, the two largest U.S. cable companies, met with
reviewers at the Justice Department, which is considering
whether the deal would harm competition, and the Federal
Communications Commission, which is considering whether the deal
was in public interest.
Both agencies signaled reservations, though sources told
Reuters it was the FCC's strong stance that particularly tipped
the scales to drop the deal, which carries no break-up fee.
FCC reviewers told the agency staff at a Wednesday briefing
that they planned to recommend taking the merger issue to an
administrative law judge for a hearing, which would amount to
the FCC blocking the deal.
That was the latest flex of muscle by the FCC under Chairman
Tom Wheeler, who recently imposed the strictest-ever regulations
on Internet providers and in 2014 helped scuttle a potential
merger between wireless carriers Sprint Corp and T-Mobile
US.
Bloomberg first reported on Thursday that Comcast planned to
drop its merger offer in the face of opposition from regulators.
The Justice Department's antitrust attorneys were also nearing a
recommendation to sue to block the merger, Bloomberg reported.
INTERNET AND VIDEO CONCERNS
The Comcast-Time Warner Cable deal has faced vocal
criticisms from some politicians, media company executives and
diverse consumer and industry groups, who worried it would
create a massive monolith with too much control over what
Americans do online and watch on TV.
The merger would create a company controlling less than 30
percent of the U.S. pay-TV subscribers, following promised
divestitures. It would provide high-speed Internet access to
almost 40 percent of Americans, according to SNL Kagan data.
"This transaction would create a telecom behemoth that would
lead to higher prices, fewer choices and even worse service. We
need more competition in this space, not less," said U.S.
Senator Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat and a vocal opponent,
who called the news of potential collapse a victory for
consumers.
Though the two companies largely do not compete against each
other, opponents, including Dish Network Corp and
Netflix Inc, have been drilling into the combined
company's broadband reach and raising concerns about its
potential gate-keeping power over the online video market, among
others.
LOBBYING HEAVYWEIGHT
Comcast had argued the deal would bring faster service and
better video services to more Americans, and it has sounded
positive notes about the merger's fate until the last minute.
A heavyweight power broker in Washington, Comcast has spent
$21.3 million to lobby on the merger and other matters since the
first quarter of 2014, when the deal was announced, according to
government disclosures. Comcast's chief executive, Brian
Roberts, personally spoke with the FCC's Wheeler as recently as
Monday, filings at the agency on Thursday showed.
"I thought (opposing the merger) was an uphill battle and a
real long shot," said Gene Kimmelman, president of Public
Knowledge, a public interest advocacy group that fought the
deal. He said Wall Street would now reconsider some aggressive
deals.
If the deal falls through, investment bankers also look to
suffer as they are worried about whether they will get paid,
with smaller advisory firms particularly on edge.
Charter Communications Inc had previously lost out
to Comcast in a bid to acquire Time Warner Cable.
A Charter spokesman had no comment on the Comcast-Time
Warner Cable deal or what Charter might do next. However,
Charter's controlling shareholder, Liberty Media Corp,
has indicated continuing interest.
At an investor day last November, when asked if he would
pursue Time Warner Cable if the Comcast bid fell through,
Liberty Media Chairman John Malone said, "Hell yes."
Greg Maffei, chief executive of Liberty Media, had no
comment on Thursday.
Shares of Comcast closed up 0.8 percent at $59.23 and Time
Warner Cable closed down 0.6 percent at $148.76. Charter shares
closed down 0.7 percent at $183.58.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York, Alina Selyukh and
Diane Bartz in Washington; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by
Ted Botha, David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)