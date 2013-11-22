Nov 22 Comcast Corp is a potential bidder for Time Warner Cable Inc, CNBC said on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Comcast shareholders are encouraging management to consider a Time Warner Cable deal, these sources told CNBC.

Shares of Time Warner Cable jumped 7.3 percent to $129.71 in morning trading, while Comcast was up 3 percent at $48.85.

Time Warner Cable prefers Comcast to buy it, the report said. It also noted that Comcast was seeking advice on concerns by U.S. antitrust regulators and the Federal Communications Commission about a potential tie-up.

Charter Communications is also considered a potential buyer of Time Warner Cable, Reuters reported earlier this month.

