Nov 22 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications have held preliminary talks to discuss a joint bid for No. 2 cable operator Time Warner Cable, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

One of the options the two companies discussed is breaking up Time Warner Cable's cable assets and splitting up markets between the two companies. Time Warner Cable's biggest markets are New York and Los Angeles.

Representatives from Comcast did not respond to requests for comments while a Charter spokesman and a Time Warner Cable spokeswoman declined to comment.

Earlier on Friday, CNBC reported that Comcast is a potential bidder for Time Warner Cable Inc, citing people familiar with the situation.

The media reports on consolidation sent cable stocks soaring. Shares of Time Warner Cable jumped 9.55 percent to $132.44, while shares of Charter rose 5.25 percent to $133.62. Comcast shares rose 4.6 percent to $49.63. Cablevision, another cable company speculated to be a takeover candidate saw its shares rise 4.6 percent to $15.61 per share.

Time Warner Cable prefers Comcast to buy it over Charter, CNBC said. It also noted that Comcast was seeking advice on concerns by U.S. antitrust regulators and the Federal Communications Commission about a potential tie-up. Comcast shareholders are encouraging management to consider a Time Warner Cable deal, these sources told CNBC.

Charter Communications had approached Time Warner Cable about a tie-up last summer, but its overture was not received well by Time Warner Cable management who said the deal did not benefit shareholders.

Time Warner Cable executives said on their last quarterly conference call that they were open to a deal at the right price. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Jen Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bob Burgdorfer)