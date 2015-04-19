April 18 Representatives of Comcast Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc are preparing to
meet officials from the U.S. Department of Justice for talks on
the planned merger of the two cable giants, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Saturday.
The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said
the meeting next Wednesday would aim to negotiate possible
concessions relating to concerns the merger would hurt
competition.
The paper said it would be the first time the two cable
giants have met with regulators since announcing the merger plan
last year. (on.wsj.com/1D0GEf7)
(Reporting by Frances Kerry; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)