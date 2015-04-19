April 18 Representatives of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc are preparing to meet officials from the U.S. Department of Justice for talks on the planned merger of the two cable giants, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the meeting next Wednesday would aim to negotiate possible concessions relating to concerns the merger would hurt competition.

The paper said it would be the first time the two cable giants have met with regulators since announcing the merger plan last year. (on.wsj.com/1D0GEf7) (Reporting by Frances Kerry; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)