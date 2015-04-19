(Adds details of meeting, background on Friday's Bloomberg
report)
April 18 Representatives of Comcast Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc are preparing to
meet U.S. Department of Justice officials to discuss competition
concerns raised by the planned $45 billion merger of the two
cable giants, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The meeting next Wednesday would aim to negotiate possible
concessions addressing those concerns, the Journal said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The paper said it would be the first time the two cable
giants have met with regulators since announcing their proposed
deal a year ago. (on.wsj.com/1D0GEf7)
Staffers at both the Justice Department and the Federal
Communications Commission remain concerned the combined company
would have too much power in the Internet broadband market and
would have unfair competitive leverage against TV channel owners
and businesses offering online video programming, the Journal
said.
Representatives of the two companies and the Justice
Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for
comment on the Journal report.
News of the planned meeting followed a report by Bloomberg
on Friday that staff attorneys at the Justice Department's
antitrust division were nearing a recommendation to block the
deal.
A spokesman for Time Warner Cable questioned the Bloomberg
report, saying on Friday the company had been working
productively with both the Department of Justice and the Federal
Communications Commission.
A source close to Comcast said on Friday that discussions
with the DOJ had been positive and that the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) was still gathering material
from companies, making it early for any discussion of conditions
for a deal.
The Bloomberg report said Justice Department attorneys were
citing concerns for consumers as they lean against it and their
review could be handed in as soon as next week. A final decision
would be made by senior officials.
Time Warner Cable shares closed down 5.4 percent at $149.61
on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, while Comcast shares
ended down 2.1 percent at $58.42 on Nasdaq.
In its report on Saturday, the Journal said the Justice
Department and the FCC were nearing the final stages of
scrutinizing the deal. Discussions on potential remedies to
concerns would be an indication that the two agencies had not
yet made a firm or final decision on the merger, the paper said.
But it added the meeting could be the first of many and said
it was not clear whether the companies could offer concessions
that would satisfy the regulators.
(Reporting by Frances Kerry; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Jeremy Laurence)