Feb 23 Comcast Corp and Time Warner
Cable Inc have been sued for $20 billion for allegedly
discriminating against African American-owned media and
employing advocates such as the NAACP and the Rev. Al Sharpton
to advance their bias.
The lawsuit was filed on Friday in Los Angeles federal court
by the National Association of African-American Owned Media as
U.S. regulators review the proposed $45 billion merger between
the two biggest U.S. cable operators.
The same group filed a $10 billion lawsuit in December
against AT&T Inc and DirecTV, whose own proposed
merger is also under regulatory review.
According to the complaint, Comcast entered into "memoranda
of understanding" with Sharpton, the NAACP and other advocacy
groups to provide large cash "donations" in exchange for their
not interfering with its alleged refusal to contract with
African-American-owned media.
The complaint said the agreements were struck after Comcast
was criticized for similar failures in 2010 when it was buying
part of entertainment company NBCUniversal, which it now fully
owns.
Sharpton and his National Action Network, the complaint
said, allegedly received "over $3.8 million in 'donations' and
as salary" for his work as an MSNBC host.
The complaint also said Comcast and Time Warner Cable each
have only one fully African American-owned channel, the Africa
Channel, and that Time Warner Cable has acquiesced in Comcast's
discrimination in anticipation of the merger's completion.
A Comcast spokeswoman called the lawsuit "frivolous," saying
it followed the Philadelphia-based company's good faith
negotiations with the plaintiff over many years.
"We do not generally comment on pending litigation, but this
complaint represents nothing more than a string of inflammatory,
inaccurate, and unsupported allegations," she said.
A Time Warner Cable spokeswoman declined to discuss the
lawsuit, but said the New York-based company and Comcast remain
separate, "including with respect to programming decisions."
Sharpton also rejected the allegations, saying they could
support defamation counterclaims, and that his group has
received less than $1 million from Comcast.
"The lawsuit is the epitome of an insult to the black
community" and has "not one scintilla of evidence," Sharpton
said in a phone interview.
The NAACP did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Entertainment Studios Networks Inc, owned by comedian and
producer Byron Allen, is also suing Comcast and Time Warner
Cable.
The case is National Association of African-American Owned
Media et al v. Comcast Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Central
District of California, No. 15-01239.
