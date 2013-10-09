Oct 9 Comcast Corp announced on
Wednesday that it developed a new remote control feature in
partnership with Twitter that allows users to turn the channel
through a tweet.
The "See It" button enables viewers to tune in to a live or
On Demand show like Sunday Night Football or "The Voice" through
their set-top box or mobile device. In addition, the button will
let users program digital video recorders or to buy movie
tickets through Fandango.
"Now with See It, they'll be able to tune in directly from
Twitter," Dick Costolo, CEO of Twitter, said in a statement.
Comcast and Twitter said they are in discussions with other
distribution partners and TV networks to use the feature to
promote their content. The hope is the "See It" button will
become as ubiquitous as the Facebook "like."
"There is a lot of promotion and discussion around
entertainment on Twitter but the link around that consumption is
broken," Sam Schwartz, Comcast chief business development
officer told Reuters. "This is another tool to help people find
what they want to watch."
With the See It button, a tweet promoting "The Voice" will
let a Comcast Xfinity subscriber directly watch, record or
remind a viewer directly through that tweet.
Media companies will also have a better sense of how to
target Twitter efforts since they will be armed with aggregate
data of people watching programs.
"We will know how many of those tweets generate consumption
back on TV," Schwartz said.
Twitter, which is getting ready to make one of the most
highly anticipated public stock debuts since Facebook, is
trying to capitalize on its relationship with those who use
social media while they watch TV.
The 140-character messaging platform is setting its sights
on grabbing a piece of the TV advertising market, the first stop
for brands that spend billions of dollars a year for TV
commercials.
One of Twitter's efforts is a program called Amplify, that
allows broadcasters to show video clips and ads through tweets
that are coordinated with what is being shown on TV.
Comcast, the owner of NBC and the largest cable provider in
the United States, said the network is participating in the
Amplify program. CBS and the NFL recently announced
partnerships with Twitter through Amplify.