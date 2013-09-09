LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 Comcast Corp
elevated NBCUniversal TV executive Jeff Shell to chairman of the
Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, replacing Ron Meyer who is
moving into a more senior job at the media giant, the company
said on Monday.
Meyer was named vice chairman of NBCUniversal and has signed
a contract extension through 2017, the company said in a
statement. Donna Langley will replace Adam Fogelson as chairman
of Universal Pictures. Fogelson has decided to leave the
company, according to the statement from Universal.
Shell has been based in London where he held the post of
chairman of NBCUniversal International, overseeing international
TV distribution, global television networks and international TV
production.
He previously served as president of the Comcast Programming
Group, where he oversaw national and regional TV networks
including E! and Style.
Universal is coming off a strong summer movie season with
blockbusters including "Despicable Me 2," an animated hit with
$833 million in global ticket sales, and "Fast & Furious 6,"
which rung up sales of $788 million. The studio also stumbled
with "R.I.P.D.," a big-budget action film that sold $66.7
million worth of tickets worldwide.